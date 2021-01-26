Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $12.72. 393,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 539,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

