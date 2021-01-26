On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) (LON:OTB) Shares Gap Down to $353.50

On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) (LON:OTB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $353.50, but opened at $341.00. On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) shares last traded at $346.00, with a volume of 314,733 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.97. The firm has a market cap of £543.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) news, insider Simon Cooper sold 3,900,000 shares of On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £14,040,000 ($18,343,349.88).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

