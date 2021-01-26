OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $481.21 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00010727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $481.21 million and approximately $409.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00384557 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

