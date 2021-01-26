Old Republic International (ORI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

