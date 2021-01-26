OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,062. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

