OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 750 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 2.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.98. 3,351,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

