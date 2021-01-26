OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 4,610 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

