OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.12 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in General Electric by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.99. 88,000,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

