OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,042.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

