OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Takes $7.83 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,213,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 721,995 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

