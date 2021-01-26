OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.7% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average of $149.39. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

