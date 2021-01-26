OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.98.

TSLA traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $884.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $733.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $838.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,779.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

