OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 326 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $62,160. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 3,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,496. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

