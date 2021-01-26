OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $6.54 on Tuesday, hitting $199.92. The company had a trading volume of 251,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

