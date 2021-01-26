OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 120,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.27.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

