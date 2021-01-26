OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 78.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after buying an additional 294,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of HON traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.02. 125,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.