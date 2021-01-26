OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $441,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. 351,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

