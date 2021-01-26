OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 366,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 202,877 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 795.0% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 112,403 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 2,944,184 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

