OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. 578,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

