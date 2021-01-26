OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%.

NYSE:OFG opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

