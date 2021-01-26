Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Trading 6.7% Higher

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.57. 393,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 557,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $831.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885 in the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

