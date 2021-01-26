Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.62) Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($3.62) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

