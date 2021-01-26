Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 4,386,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 36,530,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.69.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.