Nwam LLC Sells 499 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.10% of First Internet Bancorp worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $316.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.