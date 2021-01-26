Nwam LLC Sells 14,323 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Transocean by 587.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 1,642,283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 877,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 159.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,194,174 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 734,766 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

