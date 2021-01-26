Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Hershey by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
