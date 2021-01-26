Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Hershey by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.