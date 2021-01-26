Nwam LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 51.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,599,000 after acquiring an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 136.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 678,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

