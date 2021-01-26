Nwam LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.