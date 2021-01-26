Nwam LLC Invests $260,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 549,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

