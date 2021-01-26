Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

