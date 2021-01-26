Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 1,785 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

