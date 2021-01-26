NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

