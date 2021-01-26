NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Cut by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $546.13. 6,258,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

