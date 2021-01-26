Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.92

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.25. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 77,931 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NID. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 60,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

