NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNA. Truist initiated coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.05.

NCNA opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. NuCana has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at $4,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

