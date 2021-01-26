NPCoin (NPC) Hits Market Cap of $497,929.41

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. NPCoin has a total market cap of $497,929.41 and $5,567.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/