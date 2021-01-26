Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.47 on Friday. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

