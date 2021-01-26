Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.62. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 47,447 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £16.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.