Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.