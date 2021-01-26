Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.23. 81,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,919. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.