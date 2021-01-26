Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,708,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.43. The stock had a trading volume of 173,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.