Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.32.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.