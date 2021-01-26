Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $10.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.35. The stock had a trading volume of 108,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.