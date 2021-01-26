Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.92. The company had a trading volume of 89,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

