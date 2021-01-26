Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

