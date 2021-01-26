Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 2,562 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. 334,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,891,099. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

