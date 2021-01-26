Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.68.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Insiders have acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

