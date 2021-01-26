Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7,607.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC opened at $299.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

