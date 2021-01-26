Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $120.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.