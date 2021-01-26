Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

